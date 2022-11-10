Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Acquires $409,500.00 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

NYSE:WMS traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,668. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.41 and a 200-day moving average of $114.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 53.70% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.