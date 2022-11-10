Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Advanced Energy Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $81.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.95. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $98.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 97.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,344,000 after buying an additional 40,829 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 15,885 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.