Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,559,000 after acquiring an additional 494,294 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42,910.0% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.42.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.55. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

