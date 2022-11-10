Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 379,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,165 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $29,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $777,111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. HSBC began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

