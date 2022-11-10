Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Up 354.8% in October

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a growth of 354.8% from the October 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Adventus Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

Adventus Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS ADVZF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.23. 29,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,502. Adventus Mining has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36.

About Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.