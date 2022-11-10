Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,315 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $210.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.29 and its 200 day moving average is $196.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,527 shares of company stock worth $12,668,819 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.64.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

