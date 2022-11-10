Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,581 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 140.1% in the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 265.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 26.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 10.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $131.07 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.20 and its 200-day moving average is $126.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

