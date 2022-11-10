Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $6.46 Million Holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,898 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Global Industrial worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Industrial by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 766,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 318,481 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Global Industrial by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 382,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 69,253 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Global Industrial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 94,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global Industrial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 53,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

GIC stock opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 25.35%.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

