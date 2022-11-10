Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $6.74 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,299 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 145.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 26,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.03%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

