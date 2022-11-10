Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 21,068 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,068 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter.

ISD stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,417.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $178,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,024.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $22,417.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

