Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,353 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,353 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 35.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 15.6% during the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Amdocs by 53.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,330,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Amdocs by 2.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 53,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $81.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.39. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $90.77.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

DOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

