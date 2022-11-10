Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,835 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 345.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 120,344 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

NYSE:MSM opened at $82.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.52. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $87.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 49.42%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

