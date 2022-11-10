Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,910,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 458,882 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 281,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 362,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSE:NCZ opened at $2.97 on Thursday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

