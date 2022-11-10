AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDYN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Trading Down 1.0 %

GDYN opened at $10.94 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $42.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32.

Insider Activity at Grid Dynamics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $203,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,173 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,127.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GDYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Grid Dynamics Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Further Reading

