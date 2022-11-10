AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Stock Price Down 0.5%

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.30 and last traded at $26.30. 782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

AdvisorShares Vice ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Vice ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Vice ETF stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.57% of AdvisorShares Vice ETF worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

