aelf (ELF) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25.75 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 10th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $60.45 million and approximately $25.75 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010425 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00019967 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00006500 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008651 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000047 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,846,023 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

