aelf Reaches Market Cap of $56.97 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $56.97 million and $20.21 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00010188 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00022001 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006362 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00008919 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000045 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,698,017 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

