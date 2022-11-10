Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AFRM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Affirm from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Affirm from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Affirm Stock Performance

AFRM opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.08. Affirm has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $166.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82.

Insider Activity

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 52.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affirm will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $346,431.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,137.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Affirm by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth $324,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Affirm in the second quarter worth $1,341,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Affirm by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,107,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,179,000 after acquiring an additional 46,762 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

