Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AFRM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Affirm from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $80.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Affirm from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Affirm Trading Down 22.6 %

Affirm stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.08. Affirm has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $166.51.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 52.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Affirm will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $346,431.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,137.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth $267,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Affirm by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 2,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 25.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 99.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 458,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,236,000 after buying an additional 229,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Articles

