Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $68.48 and last traded at $68.42, with a volume of 27595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.82.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Aflac Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.85.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.