Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 89.9% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 3.6 %

TXN stock traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.95. The company had a trading volume of 131,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,737,784. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.10 and a 200 day moving average of $165.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $199.90. The company has a market capitalization of $155.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

