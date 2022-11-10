Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Hubbell makes up about 1.3% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 150.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Hubbell by 137.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 142.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Hubbell stock traded up $8.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $248.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,624. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $245.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.72.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

