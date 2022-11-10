Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $1,083,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $5,071,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.2% in the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHW traded up $17.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.34. The stock had a trading volume of 78,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,638. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.16 and its 200 day moving average is $239.12. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

