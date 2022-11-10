Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,637,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,566,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,600,000 after acquiring an additional 139,061 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,567,000 after purchasing an additional 321,693 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:APD traded up $8.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $288.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.81 and a 200-day moving average of $245.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.