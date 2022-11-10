Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $530,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $15.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $358.89. 137,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,069,149. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

