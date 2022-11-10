Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.82. 651,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,078,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $182.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.07.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.03.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.