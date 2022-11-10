Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,131 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,467,962. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $159.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.10.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

