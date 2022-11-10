AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.93

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.93 and traded as low as $4.82. AGF Management shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 7,461 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGFMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

