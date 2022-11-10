AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.42

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.42 and traded as high as C$6.59. AGF Management shares last traded at C$6.49, with a volume of 374,897 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGF.B shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on AGF Management from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$423.63 million and a P/E ratio of 7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.40.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

