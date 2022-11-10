Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.06

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.06 and last traded at $68.06, with a volume of 318 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AGYS. Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Agilysys Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Agilysys had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $320,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,007.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 496,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after buying an additional 126,969 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,631,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,421,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,669,000 after purchasing an additional 73,378 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,387,000 after purchasing an additional 68,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 66,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

