AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Short Interest Up 444.2% in October

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 444.2% from the October 15th total of 264,600 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of AgroFresh Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Trading Down 2.5 %

AGFS stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. AgroFresh Solutions has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $2.86.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AgroFresh Solutions

(Get Rating)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.