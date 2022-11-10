AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Short Interest Up 444.2% in October

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 444.2% from the October 15th total of 264,600 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AGFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional Trading of AgroFresh Solutions
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
AgroFresh Solutions Trading Down 2.5 %
AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AgroFresh Solutions
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.