Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Announces Earnings Results

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $1.23-1.30 EPS.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $89.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.31 and its 200-day moving average is $92.53.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $203,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.87.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

