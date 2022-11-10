Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $1.23-1.30 EPS.

Shares of AKAM opened at $89.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.55.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.87.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

