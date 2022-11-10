Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Cut to $137.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AKAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Akamai Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.87.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of AKAM opened at $89.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day moving average is $92.55.

Insider Activity

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

