Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,044,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 95,672 shares during the quarter. Alaska Air Group comprises approximately 1.3% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.83% of Alaska Air Group worth $41,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $62,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after purchasing an additional 539,580 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,374,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 302.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after buying an additional 413,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 293.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,199,000 after buying an additional 401,122 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALK traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.84. 13,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,471. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.60 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.51.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALK. Cowen cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Melius started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

