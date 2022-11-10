Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Hits $0.0108 on Major Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay token can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $38.45 million and approximately $10.62 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $103.96 or 0.00582964 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,416.59 or 0.30372778 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Token Profile

Alchemy Pay launched on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,853,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.