Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 147.09% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Alector from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alector presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.
Alector Stock Down 19.8 %
Shares of ALEC opened at $6.88 on Thursday. Alector has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $26.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector
Alector Company Profile
Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alector (ALEC)
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.