Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 147.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Alector from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alector presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Shares of ALEC opened at $6.88 on Thursday. Alector has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $26.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Alector by 51.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Alector by 44.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alector by 10.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Alector by 10.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

