Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Bought by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth $559,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth $1,059,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,112. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.40. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

