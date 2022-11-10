Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.76-$2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.82-$2.96 EPS.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.53. 89,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,319. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

A number of brokerages have commented on LNT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 368,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 698.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 185,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 162,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 593.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 116,638 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

