Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.76-2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.77. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.76-$2.83 EPS.

NASDAQ LNT traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,881. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.51. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,743,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,876,000 after purchasing an additional 85,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,854,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,850,000 after purchasing an additional 53,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,045,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

