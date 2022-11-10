Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.82-2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.90. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.76-$2.83 EPS.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ LNT traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.26. 1,016,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,881. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 64.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

