Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Position Increased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,513,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320,049 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,752,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,791 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 56.6% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051,112. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.