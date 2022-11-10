Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Boosted by Hikari Tsushin Inc.

Hikari Tsushin Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.4% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,279,390 shares of company stock worth $30,691,221 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Trading Up 7.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.37.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.17. 2,621,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,264,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.



