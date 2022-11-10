Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.37.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $87.32. 31,103,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,742,434. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,279,390 shares of company stock worth $30,691,221 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

