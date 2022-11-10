Alpine Associates Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,847,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for 5.4% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $143,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.89.

Insider Activity

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $72.77. 172,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,957,709. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.