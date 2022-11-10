Alpine Associates Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 526,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,968,000. Zendesk accounts for 1.5% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Zendesk as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 380.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 49,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 39,321 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth $630,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 2.0% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 63,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 17,307.7% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 181.0% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 270,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,999,000 after acquiring an additional 173,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,094. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $130.83.

Insider Transactions at Zendesk

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $416.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.19 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $534,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,147.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $62,137.59. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $534,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,147.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,201,678. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. William Blair lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

