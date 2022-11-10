Alpine Associates Management Inc. Purchases 293,500 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,996,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,500 shares during the period. First Horizon comprises about 2.5% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 0.56% of First Horizon worth $65,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Horizon by 126.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Horizon by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,893,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,380,000 after purchasing an additional 37,979 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in First Horizon by 10.3% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,892,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Horizon by 9.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,381,000 after purchasing an additional 704,662 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.6% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,518,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,770,000 after acquiring an additional 157,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

