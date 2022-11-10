ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) Shares Sold by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. ALPS Clean Energy ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACES traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,958 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average of $54.92.

