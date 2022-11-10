Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Alta Equipment Group to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

Alta Equipment Group stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 30,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.29 million, a PE ratio of 331.33 and a beta of 1.65. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16.

Insider Transactions at Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $406.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.60 million. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $71,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTG. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

