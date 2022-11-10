Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.00 million-$281.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.12 million. Alteryx also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.37–$0.32 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AYX. Cowen increased their price target on Alteryx to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alteryx from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alteryx from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.27.

NYSE:AYX traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.62. 535,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,455. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average of $55.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.60. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Alteryx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after purchasing an additional 806,018 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth $20,741,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 324.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 218,896 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 50.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,918,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 229.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 112,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

